Author And Illustrator Rachel Ignotofsky Presents ‘What’s Inside A Flower?: And Other Questions About Science and Nature’ At The Lompoc Public Library

LOMPOC, CA, July 6, 2023 – The Lompoc Public Library is excited to welcome children’s book author and illustrator Rachel Ignotofsky.

During her visit to the Lompoc Library’s Grossman Gallery on Saturday, July 29, Ignotofsky will be reading from her book “What’s Inside a Flower?: And Other Questions About Science and Nature”. This event that begins at 2 p.m. is free and open to the public, and registration is required in order to receive a free book while supplies last. The first 20 people who register for the event will receive a free hardcover copy of “What’s Inside a Flower?” Registration for this event can be completed on the Lompoc Public Library’s Calendar of Events which can be found on the City of Lompoc website at:https://www.cityoflompoc.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/5297/368

This event will include a public signing and time for audience Q&A.

Ignotofsky is the creator of the New York Times bestseller Women in Science, and is introducing her new non-fiction picture book series that nurtures the curiosity of young science enthusiasts about the natural world–starting with what’s inside a flower.

Lompoc’s budding backyard scientists will have fun exploring their world with this stunning introduction to nature’s show-stoppers–from seeds to roots to blooms.

The New York Times writes in its review of “What’s Inside a Flower?”, “The challenge of igniting a child’s curiosity is akin to lighting a fire. . . What’s Inside a Flower? is the best kind of tinder for little sparks”.

The Lompoc Public Library thanks the Walmart Foundation for their continued support of family literacy programming.