Cole Schoenwetter Drafted by The Cincinnati Reds in the Fourth Round of the MLB Draft

Schoenwetter was the No. 105 Overall Selection

The opportunity to pursue pro baseball is officially a reality for former San Marcos High pitcher Cole Schoenwetter.

The Cincinnati Reds drafted Schoenwetter with pick number 105 overall in the fourth round, which seems like a steal for one of the top high school pitchers in the nation this past season. Schoenwetter was ranked No. 43 in the MLB draft prospect rankings.

The right-handed pitcher committed to UCSB as a sophomore and will have to decide between attending college or going directly to professional baseball.

Schoenwetter led San Marcos to the CIF-SS Division 3 Championship Game this past season where The Royals were defeated by Aliso Niguel. He finished his senior season with a 6-1 record and .91 ERA.

The last Santa Barbara area high school prospect to be drafted in the early rounds of the MLB draft was Kevin Gowdy of Santa Barbara High, who was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies with the No. 42 overall pick.