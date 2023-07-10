Santa Barbara City College Theatre Group Presents ‘Guys and Dolls’ 

Guys and Dolls, an enduring favorite of early Broadway, takes audiences to a brash and bawdy stylized version of the midcentury New York City underworld. The “guys” are charming gamblers, constantly on the brink of disaster, and their “dolls” stand by them despite constant exasperation with their vices. A bet is made that Sky Masterson can’t seduce devout missionary Sarah Brown, and the game’s afoot! Chock-full of classic musical numbers by titan of the form Frank Loesser, Guys and Dolls, produced this summer by the SBCC Theatre Group, is sure to get toes a tappin’.

“Guys and Dolls may be stylized to the point of parody, with its outrageous plot and zany characters, but its themes of love still resonate powerfully with our humanity,” says Nick Ehlen, who plays Masterson. “The show is full of vibrant, larger-than-life characters and bombastic musical numbers … Society may no longer resemble the world of Guys and Dolls, but its message of love conquering all is timeless.”

Ensemble member Austin Escamilla says, “I think the appeal of classic American musicals lies in the larger-than-life portrayal of reality. However, striking a balance between the heightened stylization and emotional authenticity can be delicate … We are aiming to create an experience where audiences can revel in the grandiosity of the show while still connecting with the authentic human stories unfolding before them.”

Directed by Katie Laris, Guys and Dolls is a summer fling with the American musical that will delight the whole family. “The songs are timeless and have become crowd favorites,” says Felicia Hall, who plays showgirl Adelaide. “This musical has a wonderful balance of humor, love, drama, and excitement … There are a lot of jokes and chaos and well-written comedic moments that audiences will love!”

See Guys and Dolls on stage at the Garvin Theatre July 12 – 29. theatregroupsbcc.com