Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Receives 11th Consecutive Four-Star Rating  

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has received its 11th

consecutive four-star rating from nonprofit evaluator Charity Navigator. The rating – Charity

Navigator’s highest – indicates superior financial efficiency and transparency in Scholarship

Foundation operations. The Foundation has now received 20 four-star ratings in 21 years.

“We are truly in select company, as fewer than 5 percent of the charities evaluated by Charity

Navigator have received 11 consecutive four-star evaluations,” noted Interim Scholarship Foundation

President and CEO Mary Dwyer.

The nation’s largest independent charity evaluator, Charity Navigator assesses organizations each year

on the basis of financial health, governance, ethical practices, openness, and programmatic impact.

“For the entirety of our history, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has committed itself to

the very highest standards of fiscal responsibility and accountability. This year, we scored especially

high in the “Impact & Results” category, affirming that our scholarships and financial aid advisory

services have a genuinely profound effect in the community. It is gratifying to receive this recognition

from Charity Navigator once again,” said Ms. Dwyer.



The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college

scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $150 million to more than 60,000 county students since its

founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising

services. For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.