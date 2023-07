This is about the beautiful “Sentinel” tree. Everyone seems to know and love this tree.

Meanwhile, Caltrans marches closer and closer, and I worry.

Headed out of town

The Caltrans PR people say, also sadly, the tree is not planned for and will be removed.

I am truly devastated. I believe they could have worked around it.

Arriving home!

I see this very old tree as sacred to Santa Barbara. It guards that south “Entry to the City” and welcomes us home.