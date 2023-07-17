Apply for 2023Clean Air Grant Funding

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) announced today that the 2023 Clean Air Grants Program will accept applications July 24 through September 1. Approximately $2.5 million is available for voluntary Clean Air Grant projects this year.

APCD will prioritize applications proposing zero-emission or near-zero emission technology projects, along with projects in low-income and disadvantaged communities, as defined by this map: https://webmaps.arb.ca.gov/PriorityPopulations/.

Individuals, businesses, and nonprofits looking to replace old equipment with newer, cleaner technology, or transition to zero-emission or near-zero emission vehicles, equipment, and/or fueling infrastructure, are encouraged to apply. Successful projects will be eligible to receive a grant within a range from $10,000 to $250,000. Emission reductions from the project must be surplus to any rule or regulation. Examples of eligible projects include:

On-Road Heavy-Duty Vehicles: Heavy-duty trucks and buses School buses Solid waste collection vehicles Transit fleet vehicles, including urban buses Public agency and utility vehicles Emergency vehicles

Alternative Fueling Infrastructure

Off-Road Equipment: Tractors Forklifts Loaders and dozers Excavators Agricultural utility vehicles

Marine Vessels (regulated and non-regulated commercial vessels)

Agricultural Engines

Over the past 35 years, APCD has collaborated with local operators and awarded more than $55 million to various engine replacement projects throughout Santa Barbara County. These projects have eliminated several thousand tons of smog-forming pollution and particulate matter, both of which harm human health.

“I always enjoy hearing from previous Clean Air Grant recipients about how the newer, cleaner technology has benefited their operations while improving our air quality,” said Aeron Arlin Genet, APCD Executive Director. “I strongly encourage all interested companies and organizations to apply.”

Here are some testimonials from previous recipients:

“The Clean Air Grants Program has helped us immensely. We have been in need of new tractors for quite some time, and these funds make it financially feasible for our company. It has increased efficiency and helped manage input costs. The process is very easy and streamlined.” – Campbell Ranches (Lompoc)

“The Clean Air Grants program has helped our company further balance our climate and health goals with the ever-increasing costs of new agricultural equipment. We have successfully received eight grants from various State/County entities, and the APCD Air Grants have been, by far, the most intuitive to apply for. Great program with excellent, long-term benefits.” – Star Lane & Dierberg Vineyard (Santa Ynez)

“The APCD Grant Program has been extremely straightforward and seamless. The application process is quick, easy, and clear to follow. Our new tractors have increased morale, with their reliability and efficiency.” – Boavista Farms (Santa Maria)

For more information, visit our Grants webpage.