Santa Barbara Humane To Provide Free Vaccines, Microchips, and Flea Treatments at Santa Maria Event

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

On August 20, Santa Barbara Humane will provide pet owners the opportunity to help keep their furry friends healthy and safe without breaking the bank. Generous donors have made it possible for the organization to offer free veterinary vaccines, microchips, and flea control for dogs at the Day in the Park event in Santa Maria.

This will be the second year that Santa Barbara Humane participates in Day in the Park, a fun,

family-friendly event held annually at Santa Maria’s Waller Park. In 2022, they were able to provide 441 services to 142 animals in a four-hour period.

“It was incredible to see what a huge impact we could make in such a short amount of time,” said Dr. Katie Marrie, Santa Barbara Humane’s Chief Veterinary Officer, “we’re hoping that this year we can get the word out and help even more animals in need.”

Vaccines offered at this year’s event will include rabies, distemper/parvo, and bordetella. Free microchips and topical flea control will also be available for dogs in attendance.

It is highly recommended that interested parties pre-register at sbhumane.org/events to streamline the treatment process. Parties who are pre-registered will be given a pass to move to the front of the line. All other attendees will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

To ensure the safety and orderliness of the event, all attending dogs must be on a leash. Please note that vaccinations will only be administered to dogs that are at least six weeks old.