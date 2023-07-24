The All-Ages Summer Reading Program Ends July 29th at the Goleta & Santa Ynez Valley Libraries

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

GOLETA, CA, July 20, 2023 – The 2023 Summer Reading Program has been going strong at the Goleta & Santa Ynez Valley Libraries, with well over a thousand participants reading books and earning prizes at their local branches this June and July. With just over a week left in the program, your friendly library staff would like to invite community members of all ages to stop by the library to participate in the program and to enjoy the fantastic events still in store, including a magic show, craft days, and a world-famous juggler!

Goleta Valley Library:

Mark Collier Magic Show

Saturday, July 22nd, 10:30 a.m.

This family-friendly show from world-renowned magician Mark Collier will entertain and delight magic fans of all ages! Join us for a spectacular performance and get inspired to try a few tricks of your own.

Summer Craft for Adults: Morse Code Bracelets

Saturday, July 22nd, 2:00 p.m.

Enjoy a relaxing summer-themed craft at the library! Register at the circulation desk or call Goleta Valley Library at (805) 964-7878 to save your seat.

Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network Visit for Adults & Teens

Sunday, July 23rd, 2:00 p.m.

Attend this special presentation in the Multipurpose Room to learn more about the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network and see how their important work brings to life our Summer Reading Program theme “All Together Now” every day of the year.

Juggler David Cousin

Saturday, July 29th at 3:30 p.m.

Get ready to be amazed by the juggling talents of David Cousin! He holds five world records in juggling and has performed around the globe for audiences large and small. All ages will enjoy this spectacular show!

Buellton Library:

July Craft Day

Friday, July 29th, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Join in the crafting fun at the library! Bring your own craft or join in the many crafts provided. For all ages; no registration required.

Solvang Library:

STEM Activity: Modelling Eclipses

Saturday July 22nd, 10:30 a.m.

What happens in an Eclipse? Make a model of the Lunar Eclipse to understand it. A NASA kit activity for ages 6-11. Sign up online to ensure a space.

The Magic of Handwriting Part 2: What’s your style?

Thursday July 27th, 2:00 p.m.

Master Handwriting Analyst Debbie Jenae returns to share some handwriting styles through the ages, and a Q&A about handwriting in general or on your particular style. For both adults and teens.

Juggler David Cousin

Saturday July 29th, 10:30 a.m.

World-class juggler David Cousin returns to help us close out our summer reading program! Don’t miss his show!

All Library Locations:

Final Day of the Summer Reading Program

Saturday, July 29th

Stop by the library to report your reading and earn your final prizes of the summer! If you’ve been saving your prize drawing slips, be sure to enter them into the box for your age category.

Congratulations on all your amazing reading this summer!

To learn more about the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries, and to check out all of the great things happening, visitwww.GoletaValleyLibrary.org.

The Goleta & Santa Ynez Valley Libraries would like to thank the generous sponsors of the 2023 Summer Reading Program: Albertsons, Birkholms Bakery, Blenders in the Grass, The Book Loft, California Pizza Kitchen, Casa Cassara Winery & Vineyard, Chipotle, Chomp!, Creation Station, The Elverhoj Museum, Friends of the Goleta Valley Library, Goleta Depot, Golf ‘N’ Stuff, Kyle’s Kitchen, Ice in Paradise, Ingeborg’s Danish Chocolates, Isla Vista Food Co-op, Islands Burgers, Los Arroyos, Mother Hubbards, MOXI Museum, Mystic Merchant, Nathalie’s Dollhouse, New Frontiers Natural Marketplace, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Ocean Nails & Spa, Old Town Coffee, Pattibakes, Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum & Parks-Janeway Carriage House, Senshin Center Aikido, Solvang Bakery, South Coast Deli, South Coast Montessori, Stuart C. Gildred YMCA, The Wildling Museum, and Woodstock’s Pizza.

