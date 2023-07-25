Beautify Goleta Volunteers Clean Up More than 240 Pounds of Trash

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

GOLETA, CA, July 24, 2023 – The neighborhoods around Winchester II Open Space (located at Calle Real and Jenna Drive) are looking even better today thanks to a group of Beautify Goleta volunteers. More than 40 community members took time out of their Saturday morning on July 22, 2023, to pick up trash. In all, 248 pounds was collected during the clean-up event. Some volunteers showed up with family members, others on their own or with a group. We were especially pleased to see kids participating this time and wearing our new youth-sized Beautify Goleta t-shirts.

Beautify Goleta is made up of individuals and organizations who show leadership in their community by helping captain events, and volunteers who spend their free time helping to clean up their neighborhoods and keep them beautiful. This event had many new and repeat volunteers, and was captained by former City Councilmember Roger Aceves, who founded the program in 2016. The Evening time Goleta Rotary Club, who has been one of the program’s biggest supporters, brought numerous volunteers, as they have for every event this year. The City was pleased to also welcome Home Depot, who not only brought volunteers for the event, but donated cleanup supplies to the program. Dedicated captains and volunteers are what make this program successful, and the City is seeking more! Please sign up here if you are interested in hosting or volunteering for future events.

Besides the satisfaction of giving back to their community, volunteers were also shown appreciation with waste-free themed prize giveaways. Prizes included stainless steel bento boxes, insulated lunch boxes, Plastic Free Goleta reusable cutlery sets, and more. These new giveaways highlight easy changes each of us can make to have a waste-free packed lunch and avoid single-use plastics.

The free Bulky Item Drop Off portion of the Beautify Goleta event was successful as well. There were more than 30 vehicle drop offs at Goleta City Hall for an estimated total of 2,967 pounds of bulky items collected. Learn more about Beautify Goleta’s Cleanup Data online. Thank you to MarBorg Industries, Big Green Cleaning, and the Caltrans Clean California program for their ongoing support!

To find out about future Beautify Goleta events go to www.cityofgoleta.org/BeautifyGoleta.