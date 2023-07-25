Santa Barbara Area Water Polo Clubs Claim Gold at USA Water Polo Junior Olympics

Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club and Channel Islands United Made Their Mark at USA Water Polo Junior Olympics

Three Santa Barbara area team’s made the most of their opportunities at the 2023 USA Water Polo Junior Olympics and were crowned National Champions.

The 10U girls team from SB 805 Water Polo Club defeated Lamorinda 9-8 for the Gold medal after trailing 5-2. The team is coached by Mark Walsh, Chuckie Roth and Lynn Fitzgibbon.

The national championship roster consisted of Avery Wickman (goalie), Brylyn Abel, Catie Swenson, Hannah Bernal, Grace McGeoy, Carlina Drabik, Kinley Walsh, Revelle Wilson, Charlotte Baer, Taylor Kitson, and Clementine Grube.

The 12U boys from Channel Islands United also captured the Gold medal with a 12-5 victory over Patriot United. The team was coached by UCSB Water Polo coach Wolf Wigo and Channing Wigo was named MVP.



Santa Barbara 80516U defeated SoCal Black 12-8 in the final.

The 16U Girls from 805 Water Polo Club also won Gold with a 12-8 victory over SoCal Black. Lucy Haaland-Ford was named MVP and the team was coached by Chris Parrish. The rosters includes: Hana Abel, Marina Brown, Naomi Enright, Mia Fabros, Megan Garner, MVP Lucy Haaland-Ford, Alina King, Bethany King, Reagan Mack, Sophie McGehee, Amber Nowaczek, Addison Parrish, Charlotte Raisin, and Julie Sweeney.