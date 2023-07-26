Following Student-Loan Forgiveness Ruling, UC Partners with Department of Education on Student Loan Repayment Informational Webinar

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

Following the recent decision by the United States Supreme Court on student loan forgiveness, the University of California has partnered with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Federal Student Aid to host the first of two free webinars on repayment this Thursday, July 27, from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm PT . The U.S. Department of Education will discuss the restart of federal student loan interest and payments, as well as the repayment options that may be available to borrowers.The University continues to help educate current students, staff, faculty, and alumni on the various repayment options available, including income-driven repayment plans, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, and others that can help make student loan debt more manageable. With gift aid, 70 percent of California students at UC graduate with no student loan debt and we will continue to work with state and federal stakeholders on creating a path to a debt-free UC.

WHAT: University of California Partners with Department of Education on Student Loan Repayment Informational Webinar

WHEN: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm PT

RSVP: The event will be live-streamed. UC alumni and interested members of the public may register for the webinar by going to the University of California websiteat universityofcalifornia.edu/understanding-your-student-loan-repayment-options.