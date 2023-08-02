Santa Barbara Man Convicted of Second Degree Murder in Pacifica Suites Hotel Shooting

Santa Barbara man Isaiah Ramirez Alexander, 36, is facing more than 121 years in prison after being found guilty of second degree murder in connection to the Pacifica Suites Hotel shooting last February that left a Goleta man dead, Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced on Monday.

In addition to the murder conviction, the jury also found Alexander guilty of shooting at an inhabited vehicle and burglary, as well as several special allegations and enhancements, including discharging a firearm causing death, having two prior violent strikes, and committing crimes while out-on-bail for two other offenses.

According to the announcement, Alexander burglarized an apartment in Santa Barbara on February 9, 2022, which led to a violent altercation between Alexander and 43-year-old Richard Cardona of Goleta the following day at the Pacifica Suites Hotel on Hollister Avenue. The confrontation led to a shootout inside one of the hotel rooms, causing Cardona to flee to his vehicle, whereupon he was chased down and shot by Alexander. Alexander then fled the scene of the crime and attempted to conceal the murder weapon as well as the firearm magazine and ammunition.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of shots fired at the hotel, where they observed broken glass and a pool of blood but could not locate the shooter or victim. The excessive amount of blood caused the authorities to alert nearby hospitals that a potential gunshot victim would seek medical assistance. It was later discovered that Cardona had gone to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital just over an hour after the shooting and was reported to be bleeding from the head. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, Cardona was pronounced dead from his wounds.

Four days following the shooting at Pacifica Suites, Alexander burglarized the Riviera Market on Micheltorena Street. Alexander was arrested on several charges, including first-degree murder on that same day, February 14, 2022, near a hotel on the 1600 block of State Street.

Alexander was out on bail during the time for prior carjacking, attempted robbery, felony burglary, identity theft, and forgery charges, all of which are still pending and open cases in the Santa Barbara County Court system.

Alexander is currently being held without bail and awaits his sentencing hearing, which is set for October 19, 2023, in Santa Barbara Superior Court. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Alexander faces more than 121 years to life because of his current charges and previous criminal history.

DA Sarvnoch thanked Santa Barbara Sheriff’s personnel, led by Detective Maxwell, for “superb work on a difficult investigation,” and the prosecution team, led by Senior Deputy Kevin Weichbrod, for their “work in holding this individual accountable for his actions.”

Anthony Torres Lopez Jr., 37, was also arrested in connection to the Cardona homicide investigation in February 2022 and was booked for a long list of felony charges consisting of possession of controlled substances while armed, attempted extortion, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition, concealed firearm in a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two enhancements, including second-strike allegation and having a previous felony conviction.

Lopez posted bail two days later, but was arrested again in July 2022 for two felony charges — assault and battery with force likely to produce great bodily injury — and special enhancements for his third violent offense. Lopez Jr. pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and denied every enhancement in connection to both cases, and his bail was set at $1.15 million. He currently remains in custody in Santa Barbara County Jail while awaiting his preliminary hearing on August 8.