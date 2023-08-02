Sheriff’s Office Identifies Santa Barbara Man Killed by Train Tuesday

William George Carmichael, 56, Was Fatally Struck by Amtrak Train near Hollister and Modoc

Santa Barbara resident William George Carmichael, 56, was identified by the Sheriff’s Coroner’s Bureau as the man struck and killed by a train near the Modoc Road crossing in Santa Barbara on Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick confirmed Carmichael’s identity on social media Wednesday afternoon, following up on reports that a pedestrian was hit by an Amtrak train in the late afternoon on Tuesday.

Witnesses reported that around 4 p.m. Tuesday, a train suddenly stopped near the train crossing at Modoc Road and Hollister Avenue and was repeatedly blowing its horn. Emergency crews arrived and saw that a pedestrian was hit by the train, and the victim was reported dead on scene.

No other information has been released about the incident, which is still under investigation.