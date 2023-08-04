Another season for the Santa Barbara’s Foresters has finished as they take the three-day bus trip to Kansas City to attempt a record-breaking 11th national title.

After having to leave the UC Santa Barbara stadium, they have been playing down at Pershing Park. As a fan trying to keep track of the balls and strikes and the score, if you are sitting along the first base side of the diamond, you cannot see the score board thanks to its poor placement. The park’s responsible party also refuses to trim the trees that cover most of that board.

It seems that in a world-class city, the Carriage Museum, the city, and Santa Barbara City College, with their convoluted property arrangements, could find a way to at least get the trees trimmed, but better yet a new location for the scoreboard so all of us fans can really enjoy the experience watching a world-class team, play in a third-world venue.