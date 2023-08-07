Goleta Valley Artists Exhibition at Goleta Valley Library
A recent transplant from Portland, Oregon, photographer Frank DiMarco is exhibiting as a new member of the Goleta Valley Artists Association.
The show, featuring a wide-variety of work by member artists will be on view from August 6 thru August 30, 2023.
Frank DiMarco’s “Roadside Carhop, Hatch, Utah” (pictured right) is on display at the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview, Goleta CA 93117
