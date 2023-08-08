The Home Page | From Mariachis to Manifestations

Credit: @sbrealtors

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) kicks off Old Spanish Days in a big way each year, with an annual Fiesta party that has gained in popularity over its 20-plus-year history. This Monday night was no exception. The sold-out event featured mariachis, the spirits of Fiesta, and delicious food from El Zarape.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Local dignitaries were in attendance to start their Fiesta week in style, and every Realtor in town was out on the dance floor, grooving to classics by Area 51.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

The event was organized by the SBAOR Community Outreach and Events committee — of which I’m privileged to be a member. One of the highlights of the night was presenting a check for $46,000 to our chosen nonprofit of the year: Habitat for Humanity Santa Barbara. The big check represents the proceeds from SBAOR’s recent charity golf tournament and will be used toward their Cota Street Affordable Homes project.