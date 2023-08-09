Pollinators Get a Boost in Santa Barbara Thanks to CDFA Funds

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

August 9, 2023 SANTA BARBARA, Calif – Recently, the California Department of Food and Agriculture

(CDFA) awarded a nearly $2 million grant through its Pollinator Habitat Program to the Cachuma Resource

Conservation District and its partners (Community Environmental Council, Santa Barbara Botanical

Garden, and Ventura County Resource Conservation District), to boost pollinator habitat on agricultural

lands along California’s Central Coast.



California produces more than one-third of the nation’s vegetables and two-thirds of the nation’s fruit and

nuts, of which an estimated $11.7 billion are dependent on pollinators. Unfortunately, due to habitat

destruction, pesticides, disease, and climate change, pollinator populations have dramatically declined.

The loss of pollinators in California affects both agricultural and natural ecosystems.



The CDFA Pollinator Habitat Program administers funding to established and experienced organizations

to work directly with farmers and ranchers to install habitat and implement management practices that

support pollinators. The program is aligned with the suite of Climate Smart Agriculture incentive

programs administered by CDFA’s Office of Environmental Farming and Innovation.



“Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties are heavily agricultural communities, producing a diverse array of

crops that compose a significant portion of the region’s GDP,” said Doug Kern, Executive Director of the

Gaviota Coast Conservancy. “These crops rely on healthy pollinator populations to thrive and in recent

years these populations have been steadily declining. This funding will mark a critical step in mitigating

the effects of this decline by directly supporting pollinator habitat installation.”

The program’s primary objective is to support pollinators through provision of floral resources, host

plants and other elements of suitable habitat. Projects funded through the PHP are expected to have

additional benefits to California’s biodiversity and agricultural production. Projects will support

integrated pest management, support beneficial species (beyond pollinators), enhance carbon

sequestration and improve soil health among other co-benefits.



In collaboration with the project partners, the Community Environmental Council is working to identify

eligible farms and ranches in the region, and provide technical assistance. Applications are currently

open for farmers and ranchers who wish to apply for up to $200,000 to plant and maintain pollinator

habitats, such as hedgerows, cover crops or riparian forest buffers. The application is here:

cec.pub/pollinatorapp



“This project aligns with CEC’s broader climate resilience and climate-smart agriculture initiatives that

aim to reverse the compounding effects of climate change, such as extended drought, extreme heat, and

flood,” said Em Johnson, CEC’s Director of Climate Resilience.“To build true community-wide resilience,

CEC is pioneering climate adaptation and resilience efforts that are rooted in equity and catalyzed by

place-based innovation, elevating solutions that are community-led, ready to activate, and intersectional,

supporting a broad range of community needs.”



To learn more about this work, visit www.cdfa.ca.gov/oefi/php/