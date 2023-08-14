Two Injured in Isla Vista Stabbing Sunday Night

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau is looking into an alleged stabbing incident in Isla Vista late Sunday night, in which at least one male suspect was involved in an “heated” altercation with another group, pulled a knife and stabbed two male victims, according to a statement by Sheriff’s spokesperson Jarrett Morris.

Morris said the incident occurred shortly after midnight on the sidewalk outside of a party on Sueno Road in Isla Vista. When Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that the two male victims were walking away from the party when one “bumped into an unknown male subject” accompanied by another male and two females.

A “heated confrontation ensued,” Morris said, followed by a physical altercation among the males. During the fight, “one of the unknown male subjects pulled out a knife and stabbed both victims.”

According to Morris, one victim suffered two stab wounds, and the other victim was stabbed once. Both were transported to the hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries.

The suspect, or suspects, were last seen near the 600 block of Pasado Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office statement. Deputies established a perimeter on Sueno Road and Pasado Road from Camino Pescadero to Camino del Sur, a K9 team responded, and deputies were able to find a “blood trail at Camino Pescadero and Pasado Road” that led them over one hundred yards and through several backyards. No arrests were made.

The victims did not provide details of the incident, and both said they did not know the suspected assailant(s). Morris said the investigation has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Any members of the public with information are encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (805) 681-4150.