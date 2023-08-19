Dos Pueblos Edges Burbank 36-35 in Double Overtime

A gutsy decision by Dos Pueblos head coach A.J. Pateras to go for two in double overtime made the difference as Matthew Welch scampered into the end zone to put the finishing touches on the Chargers’ 36-35 victory over Burbank.

A furious second half rally by Burbank erased a 28-13 Dos Pueblos lead, but the Chargers didn’t blink and overcame adversity in overtime.

“I thought we were tired. With fatigue I was a little concerned. We went back-to-back series there at the end on defense,” said Pateras of his decision to go for two and the victory. “I could just see it in some of our guys’ faces that they didn’t have much left and I knew we were moving the ball on them.”

Dos Pueblos running back Danny Viduare took over the second overtime with four consecutive runs that culminated in a five-yard touchdown plunge that brought the Chargers within 35-34 and set the stage for Welch’s heroics.

Matthew Welch is mobbed by his teammates following his game-winning two-point conversion.

A field goal attempt by Diego Lopez that would have given Dos Pueblos a 31-28 lead with just under two minutes to play was blocked by Burbank, but the Dos Pueblos defeats held to force overtime.

The Dos Pueblos offense was balanced and explosive in the first half. Senior quarterback Ryan Marsh finished 18-for-23 passing for 150 yards and three touchdowns.

The Chargers got on the board on a 48-yard touchdown pass from Marsh to Ivan Velez, who hauled in the pass along the sideline and followed his blocks to the end zone. However, Burbank immediately answered on its ensuing possession on a 55-yard bomb from Daniel Zacariaz to Sean Garrett, who adjusted to the ball over his shoulders.

Marsh slipped a screen pass to Micah Barnhart on the next Dos Pueblos possession” and he raced for a 47-yard touchdown.

“We can’t run the ball effectively when everybody is expecting run and now we have these threats to go vertical,” Pateras said. “If we can put this thing together, be more consistent, limit the penalties, fumbles, dropped balls and things like that we’ll be fine and we’ll be able to score.”

Joel Felix takes a fake punt up the sideline for a crucial first down.

The Chargers went ahead 21-7 on a four-yard touchdown run with 1:59 remaining in the second quarter, but Burbank marched right down the field just before halftime and closed its deficit to 21-13 on a two-yard touchdown run by Jacob Mendieta.

Dos Pueblos opened the second half with a six-play, 51-yard drive sophomore Kaleb Williams carried the load on the drive with a couple nice runs and Marsh made the play of the game on fourth-and-seven from the 18 yard line when he scrambled and found Daniel Johnston alone in the end zone, increasing the lead to 28-13 with 9:19 remaining in the third quarter.

Williams finished with 96 yards on 13 carries.

“It’s not always going to be pretty. That’s how football is, but I’m really proud of how we battled,” Marsh said. “I was reading the field and taking what they gave us.”

Back-to-back scoring drives by Burbankcapped off by a 17-yard touchdown run by Joseph Caballero and a 13-yard touchdown run by Zacariaz tied the score at 28.

Burbank appeared poised to win the game in the first overtime but a fumble recovered by Evan Yelles gave the Chargers life and they capitalized in the second overtime by matching Burbank’s touchdown and converting the two-point conversion.

The Chargers (1-0) will travel to Nordhoff for their next game and Burbank (0-1) will travel to Santa Fe.