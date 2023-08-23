Mental Health & Wellness Faire and Candlelight Vigil in Carpinteria on World Suicide Prevention Day, Sunday, September 10, 2023

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

HopeNet of Carpinteria, a grass-roots suicide prevention organization, will hold two events on Sunday, September 10, 2023 to provide information, resources and mental health support to the community.

The Mental Health & Wellness Faire, from 5:30-6:30 pm will bring together nine organizations who work with children, youth, parents and/or seniors to share resources and an opportunity to speak to staff members and volunteers about their services including AHA!, Carpinteria Childrens’ Project (CCP), HopeNet of Carpinteria, Hospice of Santa Barbara /Carpinteria Compassionate Care, Noah’s Anchorage, S.B. County Behavioral Wellness, S.B. County Public Health, Santa Barbara Response Network (SBRN) and YouthWell.

Following music and refreshments, the Annual Candlelight Vigil program in recognition of World Suicide Prevention Day will begin at 7 pm in honor and memory of those who have died by suicide, survivors and those affected by suicide and to increase awareness and sensitivity about suicide and suicide prevention. Speakers, candles, a moment of silence, an information table, wallet-sized cards listing the warning signs of suicide and how one can help, bilingual therapists and Spanish translation will be offered.

Scheduled speakers include Toni Navarro, LMFT, Director, Department of Behavioral Wellness, County of Santa Barbara, Dave Baker, Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District and Kavya Suresh, senior and ASB president of San Marcos High.

Both events will take place at the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center located @ 865 Linden Ave. Carpinteria.