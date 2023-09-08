Bank Robbery Reported on Upper State Street in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Police Searching for Suspect Last Seen Near San Roque and Las Positas

A bank robbery was reported at the First Bank on upper State Street in Santa Barbara Friday around noon, with the suspect — who was wearing an “old man mask,” according to police scanner traffic — last seen heading toward Canon Drive in the San Roque area.

Santa Barbara Police Department (SBPD) described the suspect as a 40-something heavyset man wearing a black jacket, tan pants, gloves, and a mask that was made to look like an elderly person.

According to police, the masked suspect entered the bank at 3304 State Street and demanded money from a teller, who provided an undisclosed amount of cash from the teller’s drawer before the suspect fled on foot with the money. No weapon was seen on his person.

The Santa Barbara Police Department responded to the scene and were in pursuit of the suspect, who remained at large as of later Friday afternoon. Police believe this is an isolated incident, and that there is no threat to the surrounding neighborhood. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has also been alerted to the incident.

Police encourage anyone with information about this robbery to contact the SBPD Detective Bureau at (805) 897-2347.