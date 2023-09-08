Can You Dig It? Help Plant 100 Trees at Stow Grove Park

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, September 6, 2023 – Get ready to grab a shovel and help plant 100 trees at our beloved Stow Grove Park (580 N. La Patera Lane) on Saturday, September 16 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. While 100 trees may sound like a lot, with your help we know we can do this and that together we will be helping to restore the grove for future generations. All ages and experience levels are welcome!

Parks and Open Space Manager George Thomson said, “Just a couple of hours of your time on a Saturday morning will contribute to the sustainability of our environment for years to come. Plus, what a better way to spend a Saturday morning than being outside in this beautiful setting surrounded by people that care about Goleta and its future.”

The purpose behind the tree planting event has historical roots. Edgar Stow planted the original trees in the 1930s. Over the past 15 years of drought here in California, the coast redwoods of Stow Grove Park have declined in health. Some portions of the grove have remained strong and vigilant, while others have declined and died. With this effort of planting 100 trees, the City hopes to get the grove back to what Edgar Stow had envisioned from the beginning.

Here is how it will work. We will provide all tools, materials, and knowledge necessary to successfully plant a tree. All you need is sunscreen, a hat, comfortable boots, and work gloves. Refreshments will be provided.

If you are interested in volunteering, please RSVP by sending an email to parksopenspace@cityofgoleta.org or calling 805-562-5509.

We hope to see you there!