Janeway Carriage House to host the Antique Automobile Club of America’s Western Divisional Tour

Santa Ynez, Santa Barbara County, California

The Parks-Janeway Carriage House at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum not only houses the finest collection of coaches and carriages west of the Mississippi, but also is a testament to the evolution of transportation since the days of the horse and wagon. The Carriage House also features a permanent exhibit on Mattei’s Tavern, one of the prestigious Southern California Automobile Association’s first recommendations, noting in their roadmap that “the hotel, tavern and eating house run by one F.Mattei” was “well worth going out of the way to visit.”

The Santa Ynez Valley will be treated to a parade of antique cars on Monday, September 25th beginning at 10 a.m. Dedicated to “sharing smiles”, in addition to some unique and rare tour cars visiting from throughout the U.S., antique gems owned by locals are also invited to join the parade route as it passes by business communities, schools and senior communities, including Solvang School, Atterdag Village and Rona Barrett’s Golden Inn and Village.

The Parade route concludes at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum and Parks-Janeway Carriage House at 12 PM in a festive “free-to-the-public” event to get up close and personal with the stagecoaches, carriages and first “horseless carriage” in the Carriage House, as well as the Batmobile and other magnificent vehicles. Joji Barris, daughter of the Batmobile designer, will be on hand to provide first-hand insights into the history and unique perspective of her father’s legacy in automotive design.

For those fascinated by the history of transportation or simply curious about the evolution from horse and carriage to Batmobile, come out and watch the cars as they make their way thru the tour route and then visit the Santa Ynez Valley Parks-Janeway Carriage Museum for an unforgettable opportunity to experience this unique piece of history.

Founded in 1961, the Museum is the official caretaker of the Valley’s rich cultural history, housing one of the finest collections of antique, horse-drawn carriages and wagons in the Western United States. In addition, examples of finely crafted horse saddlery and tack from days gone by and Western sculptures, paintings, books and handicrafts are on display. The Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum is a 501c-3 organization.