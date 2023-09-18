Senior Expo of Santa Barbara is Back

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, CA, September 15, 2023)—Senior Expo of Santa Barbara County is back and even better than ever! Taking placeat Earl Warren Showgrounds on Wednesday October 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Senior Expo is Santa Barbara’s premier event for seniors and caregivers offering a plethora of activities and information to stay healthy and active. A $5 admission fee provides access to flu vaccines and multiple health assessments, and over 100 exhibits.

Halted for three years because of the COVID pandemic, Senior Expo is now in its 32nd year and expects to draw 1,200 seniors, family members, and caregivers seeking resources to improve their quality of life.

This year, flu shots will be provided by Rite-Aid, including a senior’s dose for those 65 and older. Anyone wanting a flu shot must bring their prescription insurance card, otherwise, Rite-Aid will schedule them for a vaccine at a date of their convenience.

Attendees will enjoy live music, fun activities and information about products and services for seniors and caregivers. Other popular features of the Expo include entertainment, caricatures, free haircuts, therapy dogs, and over a dozen free health screenings (home safety, blood pressure, diabetes, etc.). A Caregivers’ Cafe will offer counseling and support for those caring for elderly friends and family members.

Senior Expo is organized by Family Service Agency and made possible through sponsorship of local businesses and nonprofit agencies. This year’s Platinum sponsors include Cottage Health, Family Service Agency (FSA), Mission Park Healthcare Center, Santa Barbara Senior Organization Support (SB SOS) and VNA Health.

For more information and a full list of sponsors, visit SeniorExpoSB.com.