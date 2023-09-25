Leo and Flip-Flop

Leo

Meet Leo, the charming 2-year-old white Husky waiting to win your heart. Leo’s all about the simple pleasures – he melts for back scratches and relishes being groomed. Leashing up and going for walks is a breeze with him. Leo is about 2 years old and 63 lbs. Ready to bring Leo’s joy into your life?

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Leo and other dogs for adoption. For adoption inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755

Flip-flop

“FLIP-FLOP” IS READY FOR A FOREVER HOME…NO MORE LIFE ON THE STREETS FOR HER!

Flip-Flop got her name because it looks like she is wearing flip-flops with the black and white markings on her feet. You’ll see when you meet her.

She is from the streets of Bakersfield…arrived with five adorable kittens and she did a beautiful job raising them. But she has decided that she is done with motherhood and would like to find a place all by herself.

Flip-Flop is one of the gentlest, sweetest cats this season. She is curious and always open to being pet. Even her belly! In addition to her purr-fect disposition, she is quite beautiful. She has sleek black and white fur and jade eyes that are captivating. I can see her on someone’s couch, bed or windowsill feeling very lucky that she was rescued and found a home.

Can we make that happen for her?

She has had a vet exam, is tested for Felv/FIV, vaccinated, wormed, spayed and micro-chipped.

Flip-Flop can be adopted through RESQCATS! You may email through the website: www.RESQCATS.org or comment on Facebook under Jeffyne Telson or RESQCATS. Or phone (805)452-4185! I’m here to answer questions and make this happen for one very special mom!