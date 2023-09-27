Man’s Body Found on Milpas Street in Santa Barbara

A man’s body was discovered Wednesday morning near the Habit Burger on Milpas Street in Santa Barbara, according to Santa Barbara Police spokesperson Ethan Ragsdale.

A person working in the area discovered the unresponsive man and called police around 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The man, whose identity won’t be released until next of kin have been notified, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, Ragsdale said.

The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has taken custody of the man’s body and will determine his cause of death, which police don’t believe to be suspicious or criminal in nature.