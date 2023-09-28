 Irene, Hazel, Salty, Truffle, Chili, Saffron and Basil

Irene

“Reenie” is a 2 year old terrier mix who is an absolute cuddle bug! This obedient, curious, loving social butterfly would thrive in a home with an active family and another friendly dog. If you are looking for a fun loving, loyal family member, Reenie can’t wait to meet you.

Hazel

Introducing Hazel. This precious little feline is absolutely purrrr-fect. Since Hazel was bottle fed, she is used to human interaction and is one of the sweetest kitties. This little lady with the gentle soul will melt your heart. Born 6/10/23, she and her siblings were found abandoned in a box shortly after birth. They were nurtured and cared for by a loving foster who has taught her how wonderful life can be.

Salty, Truffle, Chili, Saffron and Basil

Be prepared to be loved by these joyful kittens at every greeting! This happy and healthy litter of 5 gray kittens are so full of joy. They have been socialized with lots of young children and are used to playing and connecting with people of all sizes and energy levels. They enjoy playing with string, balls, and whatever toys can be found. They have also been socialized with a high energy large dog and live in harmony with the dog.

