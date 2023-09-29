SBCAS NEEDS YOUR HELP 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA MARIA, California) – Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) is facing a critical situation and is reaching out to the local community for support. SBCAS is currently providing care and shelter for over 1,000 animals across their three shelters and in foster care. Despite hiring additional staff, the shelters are now out of space, making it difficult to accommodate animals in need.

SBCAS is a dedicated organization committed to the well-being of animals in Santa Barbara County, and they are now at a crossroads. With the number of animals under their care exceeding their capacity, they are faced with difficult decisions that no animal-loving community should have to endure.

To address this urgent situation, SBCAS is launching a special adoption campaign. From now through 10/10 adoption fees for pets will be reduced to just $10. This incredible opportunity to give a loving home to a furry friend not only saves you money but, more importantly, it provides a lifeline to an animal in need.

Additionally, SBCAS is encouraging community members to consider becoming foster parents for animals. This “Walk-in Foster Matching” program allows individuals or families to provide temporary homes for animals until more permanent solutions can be found. SBCAS provides all the supplies that foster families need.

“Our shelters are currently overflowing with wonderful animals in need of loving homes. We are asking our community to step up and help us provide the care, attention, and shelter these animals deserve,” said Sarah Aguilar, Animal Services Director at SBCAS.

By adopting or fostering a pet from SBCAS, community members not only save lives but also gain a loyal companion who will bring joy and love to their homes. Every act of kindness, no matter how big or small, can help SBCAS continue its vital work and give these animals the second chance they deserve.

About Santa Barbara County Animal Services: SBCAS is the leading animal welfare organization in Santa Barbara County, caring for over 5,000 pets in their shelters annually, and thousands of families across the community. SBCAS is committed to the health, safety, and welfare of animals and people through proactive intervention, effective enforcement, collaboration, education, and the compassionate care and rehoming of sheltered animals.

For more information www.sbcanimalservices.org