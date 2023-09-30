Laugh Out Loud Funny

Not since before the COVID pandemic have I been able to laugh out loud so much as the witty insightful piece by Rick Doehring, “Dog Days in Santa Barbara.”

I could have added a few other fun attributes of how those of us obsessed with our rescue pets come up with a story of our dog’s previous life, which we discern through observation and intuition. Many of us rescuers take on the challenges of bettering their lives.

No one could have written a better submittal than a professional like Mr. Doehring, and I reread and share his piece every other day. Thank you for letting us laugh at ourselves in the best of ways, and loving our rescues!