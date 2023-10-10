Power Shutoffs Possible in Eastern Santa Barbara, Montecito Starting October 11

Weather conditions and an increased risk of wildfires are expected on Wednesday, and Southern California Edison (SCE) told customers in eastern Santa Barbara and Montecito to prepare for potential power outages in the area that could start as early as 3 p.m. on October 11 and last for the next few days.

The Public Safety Power Shutoff is a preemptive response to expected weather conditions, and officials warned SCE customers that the outages may occur earlier or later depending on working conditions.

The City of Santa Barbara released a statement ahead of the shutoffs, telling residents: “If you live or work in or near this area, you should make preparations for a possible multiple-day power outage.”

SCE will dispatch a Community Crew Vehicle in the Franklin Community Center parking lot on Wednesday from 2 to 10 p.m to assist affected customers and provide “customer resiliency kits.”

In preparation of the expected outages, the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District sent out its own reminder for residents that may be using backup generators, specifically diesel-fueled generators, which require a state-mandated permit due to toxic exhaust and air contaminants with harmful health effects.

For more information or to see if you live in an affected area, visit SCE’s website and sign up for Santa Barbara County’s ReadySBC Alerts system. For information on safe backup power options, check the California Air Resources Board’s website.