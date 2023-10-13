Bruce and Batty

Bruce

Credit: Courtesy

Bruce is a dream dog! He’s mellow, has great manners, loves to cuddle, and is happy with a couple walks a day and plenty of nap time. He’s great with people of all sizes and is dog friendly, but he is not great with cats. He’s currently in a foster home with another dog. Please call to set up a meeting with him!

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Bruce and other dogs for adoption. For adoption inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

Batty

Credit: Courtesy

Batty is a medium to long-haired black kitty with lots of little white hair sprinkled throughout his fur. Batty has great big huge kitten eyes that will melt your heart! He was born to a sweet stray mom in foster care and came to RESQCATS at a very early age so he is super social. Playful is not a big enough word for this little guy, so stock up on toys…or adopt him with one of his siblings! (Apple Crisp, Binx and Nutmeg)

You may notice a little scar on his belly and that’s because he was born with an umbilical hernia…but no worries! RESQCATS took care of having that repaired and he is good to go!

Batty also had a vet exam and is tested for Felv/FIV (his mom was negative, too). He is vaccinated, wormed, neutered and micro-chipped. All that’s left is finding him a home.

Batty can be adopted through RESQCATS at The Montectito Pet Shop on the Mesa at 2020 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara. The number for the shop is (805)965-6780 and adoption hours are Monday-Saturday from 10-5 and Sunday from 10-3.

RESQCATS kindly asks that your adoption donation be in cash or check so that every penny can go towards the cats and kittens in our care…not credit card fees.