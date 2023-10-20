Nami, Buzz and Libby

Nami

Nami is a sweet and often quiet kitty, but she certainly loves playtime and will flop on her back for belly rubs for the right person! She gets along with most cats but not all cats, so she’s a little particular about having kitty roommates, but she loves hanging with humans all the same. If you’re looking for someone to spoil or play with, Nami is your gal!

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

Buzz

Buzz is a very confident, 6 month old Poodle mix. This adorable pup, who is fun loving, will wiggle his way into your heart with his adorable antics and playful personality. Buzz gets along great with everyone he meets, both dogs and humans, and when he’s done playing wants nothing more than to curl up in your arms and snooze. He will make a great family dog or a fun playmate for another pup!

Libby

Introducing Libby, the 10-week-old female Border Collie Mix with a heart full of love! Libby is not just incredibly sweet; her social nature makes her the life of the party. Libby is almost housebroken and is ready to thrive in a loving home. If you’re ready to welcome this bundle of joy into your life!

Please visit our website at https://www.sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable loving homes.

To donate, please visit www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118