Never Again

As a small child, my father was the only member of his family to survive the Turkish genocide. In 1942, while discussing “the final solution to the Jewish problem,” Adolf Hitler is purported to have said, when asked whether he had any concerns about world opinion, “who today speaks of the Armenians?”

What occurred on October 7 in Israel was not war, nor was it resistance. It was a horrific slaughter of innocents.

The situation in Palestine is complex. There is no question that the Palestinian people are suffering, and that some resolution must be found. However, those people who use the term genocide to describe Israeli actions in Gaza make a mockery of that word.

People who chant “from the river to the sea” are calling for nothing less than the wholesale extermination of all the Jews in Israel. This is not about the Palestinians. It is not about the political challenges of the Middle East, and it is not about arriving at a workable solution. It is about eliminating an entire population.

Israel exists in large measure because of the world’s response to the Holocaust. Adolf Hitler, perhaps bolstered by the Turkish success in slaughtering 2 million Armenian, killed 6 million Jews.

We must not allow that to happen again.