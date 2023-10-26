Housing Shortage

We once lived in a quiet neighborhood, where my children were safe to learn to ride their bikes. Now, since the over-turn of the short-term rentals in the Coastal Zone rule, we are surround by vacation rentals, with out-of-town partiers arriving every few days. This once dead end, quiet road has become dangerous with fast driving cars, loud parties, and flying drones.

The news is constantly reporting how Santa Barbara needs viable housing. How about we start with all the homes that have been turned into short-term vacation rentals. Ask how much they are making a month — some up to $30k-$40k/month. This is not only removing a viable long-term residential rentals off the market, but taking from our hotels and the those who work in the hotel industry. Additionally, it’s ruining the feeling of a safe neighborhood.

Santa Barbara should reconsider this law and honor our neighborhoods for raising our kids safely, while opening up the rental market to those who need to live in our town.