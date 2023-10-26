We’ve got a word for killers like you:

“Terrorist!”

You kill with crude bombs, cruel knives, red hands.

Uncivilized butcher, your blood lust disgusts us.

Blow up a train, bring down a plane, decapitate a defenseless man.

Senseless animal, you kill with rage and revenge.

Your horrible hate runs to such ends

You’ll even kill yourself.

You, inhuman, are nothing like us.

We have no hate.

We’re not happy anybody died.

We feel mere pity if at all for

the innocent poor who only incidentally

stood before the drowning tide of our

economic interest.

We kill from a civil distance,

indiscriminate, en masse.

We never see the subject’s face.