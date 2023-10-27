King Triton, Comet and Dublin

King Triton

King Triton loves going for walks, hanging out with other dogs, hanging out with people, spending time with his friends and making new friends. This gregarious five-year-old Shepherd mix is friendly and playful and would make a wonderful addition to your family!

Are you interested in meeting King Triton? He is available for adoption at our Santa Barbara campus. We are open for walk-in adoptions from 12-4:30 PM every day but Wednesdays.

Comet

This colorful tri-color guinea-pig is the cutest busy-body boy at BUNS. He is active but also friendly and easy to handle. Comet has earned the nickname of “life of the party” and will brighten and liven up any home and family who is lucky enough to adopt him.

Dublin

Dublin is a young male bunny, under 2 years old, with a luscious mocha-colored coat. He is a sweet fellow with good litter habits and will bond deeply with his human companions. His favorite chew toys are crunchy palm plates which he munches up like loud, crispy potato chips, or tortilla chips if you prefer! He also enjoys rearranging his furniture. Dublin will keep his family entertained and in love with him for furever!