Truth? What’s that Mean?

Glad I have thick skin or I’d be just another annoyed U.S. citizen at the never-ending regurgitation of conspiracy theories, fabricated lies, and right-wing propaganda that conservatives are so utterly fixated with in America.

It’s beyond ridiculous, not to mention annoying, that Radical Conservatives, Evangelical extremists, MAGA loyalists, and socialism paranoids are so easily manipulated by right-wing media outlets spreading one bold face lie after another. All this doom and gloom begs the question: Doesn’t anyone do any real fact-based research anymore?

Take the Southern Border Crisis…

There’s no secret that the U.S. southern border is a problem. It’s been that way for decades through both Republican and Democratic administrations. If anyone has an interest in finding the exact reasons and causes for why U.S. immigration policy is complicated, they need to start doing their own research instead of pointing fingers in all directions except the right ones. There’s far more to the problem than what right-wing media and GOP politicians are trying to force feed you.

Is Biden’s administration the problem? No! Is Biden’s administration the solution? Again, No! Why? Because immigration is a larger, more complicated problem that has only gotten worse over decades. Trump couldn’t fix it, not even with his wall idea, and Biden won’t be able to fix it either because the layers and layers of complexity are simply too much to solve in one or two terms for any administration.

The facts are clear and not hard to find, if you can just pull yourself away from the bullhorn propaganda machines on the right. The questions are plain and clear for those looking for an unbiased perspective. The problems are direct and concise. It’s the answers to those questions that are problematic and difficult.

Our southern border problems aren’t caused by, nor are they going to be solved by, Democrats or Republicans independent of each other. The causes have been collective and the solutions will also need to be a collective collaboration. Whining about whoever is sitting in the White House currently, or in the past, achieves nothing, resolves nothing, and certainly explains nothing.

The truth sets you free, and so do facts.