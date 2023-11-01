Santa Barbara Dojo’s Annual Basket Brigade to Feed the Less Fortunate in Santa Barbara

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – November 1, 2023 – Santa Barbara Dojo, a leading martial arts school in the Santa Barbara community, is proud to announce its 13th Annual Basket Brigade. Taking place on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 11:00 AM, the event will be held at Santa Barbara Dojo located at 122 East Gutierrez Street.

The Basket Brigade originated in Gig Harbor, Washington in 1993, when a few compassionate residents put together baskets full of Thanksgiving dinner groceries for a handful of less-fortunate families in their community. This amazing idea has since become a nationwide movement, feeding thousands of families every year.

The Adopt-a-Family program was officially introduced to Santa Barbara in 2010 by Santa Barbara Dojo (formerly Martial Arts Family Fitness). The Dojo’s first event provided food for 75 local families who were greatly affected by the economic crash of 2009. The next year they continued the tradition and fed 100 families. Even through COVID, the students continued to show up every year both financially and physically to meet the needs of the community.

“This year, Santa Barbara Dojo is committed to making an even greater impact and reaching more families who are facing hardships,” said Master Wilfred Austin Curtis, Owner and Head Instructor at Santa Barara Dojo. “With the support of our generous Dojo community, we aim to surpass last year’s goal and distribute over 250 baskets to those in need. Since its inception, our staff and students have fed over 10,000 people in Santa Barbara through the Basket Brigade.”

The Annual Basket Brigade event will feature a dedicated team of volunteers who will gather to assemble and distribute the Thanksgiving baskets. Each basket will contain all the essential ingredients for a traditional Thanksgiving meal for a family of five, ensuring that families can enjoy this special holiday without the burden of financial strain.

“We host the Basket Brigade event every year because it aligns with our mission to strengthening families in the Santa Barbara community,” added Master Melodee Meyer, co-Owner of Santa Barbara Dojo and the originator of the Basket Brigade at Santa Barbara Dojo. “Our goal is to bring joy and support to those who need it the most during Thanksgiving. We invite everyone to join us on November 18th and make a difference in someone’s life.”

Santa Barbara Dojo extends its gratitude to its sponsors and supporters, including local businesses, community organizations, and individuals who have contributed to the Annual Basket Brigade. Their support plays an instrumental role in making this event possible and helping Santa Barbara Dojo achieve its mission of fostering a stronger, more caring community. A small donation can go a long way, and $75 feeds a family of five. People interested in donating can visit www.SantaBarbaraDojo.com.

About Santa Barbara Dojo

Santa Barbara Dojo is a family-run martial arts academy that opened its doors in 2002 in Downtown Santa Barbara, California. SB Dojo teaches group martial arts and fitness classes for all ages with a mission to strengthen families through family values, self-defense training, and character development. For information on Santa Barbara Dojo please visit www.santabarbaradojo.com or call 805-963-6233.

Contact:

Master Wilfred Austin Curtis

Santa Barbara Dojo

(805) 963-6233

info@santabarbaradojo.com

www.santabarbaradojo.com