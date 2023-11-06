Adoptable Pets

Sumo

Sweet Pup Needs a Home!

By
Mon Nov 06, 2023 | 9:15am

Sumo loves playing with toys and hanging out with people.  He likes to go for walks and previously lived with other dogs and kids. Please call to set up a meet with him!

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Sumo and other dogs for adoption.  For adoption inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org.  K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA  93160-0755.  

Mon Nov 06, 2023 | 18:46pm
https://www.independent.com/2023/11/06/sumo/

Lisa Acho Remorenko

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.