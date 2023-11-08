Application Deadline Approaching for Two City Board / Commission Openings

GOLETA, CA, November 8, 2023 – Time is running out to apply to serve on the City of Goleta’s Historic Preservation Commission and the Mosquito and Vector Management District Board of Santa Barbara County. Submit your application by next Thursday, November 16. Serving on a Board or Commission is a great way to give back to your community and use your talent and time to make a difference locally. Here is what the positions entail:

The City’s newest Commission, the Historic Preservation Commission,is a seven-member body that acts as an advisory group to City staff, the Design Review Board, and City Council on all matters pertaining to historic preservation. The Historic Preservation Commission shall meet six times per year or as needed. There is one (1) vacancy to fill an unexpired portion of a term ending June 2026 and is compensated $75.00 per meeting.

The Mosquito and Vector Management District Board of Santa Barbara County is a local government agency whose mission is to protect the public’s health and safety from vectors and vector-borne diseases. The District is governed by an eight-member Board of Trustees. The District’s Board of Trustees meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 1:00 p.m. at the Santa Barbara City College Wake Center Campus (300 N. Turnpike Road, Room 118, Santa Barbara). Each person appointed by a city council to be a member of the board of trustees shall be a voter and resident of that city that is within the district (Health and Safety Code 2022 (b)). There is one (1) vacancy. The Board of Trustees shall be reimbursed at the rate of $100.00 per month.

Applications for all open Board and Commission vacancies may be submitted online at www.CityofGoleta.org/BoardsCommissions. Apply by Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. For additional information, please email cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org.