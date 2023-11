More Like This

If Henry Yang cared about UCSB students, staff, and faculty as much as he claims, he would step down. Yes, he did great things in his early years and yes, he is now the longest serving UC chancellor. But, he is now at best ineffective and at worst an embarrassment.

