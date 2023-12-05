SBART Press Luncheon: SBCC Women’s Water Polo Celebrates Historic Season

Coming off its second consecutive state championship on Saturday, Nov. 18, the SBCC women’s water polo team celebrated their historic season at Monday’s SBART press luncheon at Harry’s cafe.

The Vaqueros finished with a 37-1 overall and undefeated against CCCAA competition, with their lone loss coming to Division 1 Cal State Northridge. SBCC is currently riding a 61-game WSC conference winning streak, which began in October 2015.

“This is a special group of young ladies. Coaching at the community college level is challenging because your team turns over every two years and a lot of these kids have the ability to go play at the four-year level and have turned down scholarships at the four-year level to play here in Santa Barbara,” said SBCC coach Chuckie Roth. “The special part about them is how they treat each other. This team had nine absences throughout the course of the season whether it’s illness, academics, covid or whatever you pretty much know everybody is going to be there every single day.”

The state championship team consists of: Kate Densmmore, Erin Otsuki, Taylor Classen, Sofia Paez, Natalie Mancinelli, Claire Daland, Esther Sullivan, Addie Lane, Gabrielle Muehring, Caroline Oates, Cate Daland, Maddie Myers, Lily Carrick, Gabi Turnbull and Tayten Neiderhiser.

SBART Athletes of the Week

Charlotte Raisin of San Marcos girls water polo had an outstanding weekend in the pool, leading the Royals to victories over Mater Dei and Ventura. Raisin totaled six goals and seven steals in a 19-3 victory over Ventura. She had four goals and two steals in a 15-8 loss to Orange Lutheran. Raisin also had one goal and four steals in an 11-8 victory over Mater Dei.

Charlotte Raisin is a key contributor for the San Marcos girls’ water polo team.

On the boys’ side, Luka Jevremovic led the Dos Pueblos high boys’s soccer team to a tournament championship with solid defense and one goal apiece in matches against Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria.

Luka Jevremovic came up big for Dos Pueblos in a penalty shootout victory over Santa Maria.

Phil Womble Award

Penny Wrought of Carpinteria High received the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award at Monday’s SBART Press Luncheon.

Wrought competes in basketball and volleyball at the varsity level and maintains a 4.0 GPA. According to Carpinteria High athletic director Pat Cooney, Wrought is a fierce competitor, who is a great representative of Warrior athletics.

“Penny has been a committed, dedicated, and hard working member of our program the past three years,” said Carpinteria basketball coach Henry Gonzalez. “She has earned the respect of her teammates because of these qualities. Penny is a selfless teammate, who is willing to do what is right and best for her team.”