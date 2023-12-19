Activist Who Exposed Racist Video in Santa Barbara Arrested in San Bernardino

Edin Alex Enamorado — the controversial activist who released videos of a Santa Barbara women caught in racially charged confrontations and organized a large demonstration outside her house calling for her arrest — will be spending Christmas in jail, without bail, after he was arrested in San Bernardino County along with seven others for alleged violence at protests in Victorville earlier this year.

All eight, including Enamorado’s partner, Wendy Lujan, were arrested on Thursday morning following a months-long investigation into the alleged incident. On Monday, they appeared in a San Bernardino County court, where all pleaded not guilty to all charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime, criminal threats, and false imprisonment. At the appearance, prosecutors did not elaborate or provide a detailed account of the charges, citing the ongoing investigation, and Judge Shannon Faherty did not set a bail, ordering that all eight be held until their next court appearance on December 26.

Enamorado’s brash and combative style of activism is praised by some and criticized by others, and in the past two years, he has gained an almost cult-like status among social media activists, amassing hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok, where he often posts videos of racially charged incidents against working-class Latinos and street vendors. In recent months, his group has organized dozens of protests throughout the state, earning a reputation for using loud and aggressive tactics to gain the attention of law enforcement and government officials.

In Santa Barbara, after he released a video of a woman trespassing, harassing, and striking a Latino construction worker, he led the charge in calling for her arrest by organizing a demonstration with hundreds of people shutting down the streets, lighting fireworks, and burning rubber outside her house. After she was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors, he continued to advocate for her to be charged with a hate crime and showed up to her court appearance to confront her attorney.

While his work has potentially helped expose dozens of racist incidents, his brand of activism has also earned the ire of public officials and police, specifically in San Bernardino County, where he has repeatedly challenged the City of Fontana for its treatment of street vendors. Enamorado held a protest outside Fontana Mayor Aquanetta Warren’s home on December 7, after the group filed a federal lawsuit against the city for discriminating against street vendors. A few days later, San Bernardino Sheriff’s deputies arrested and then released Enamorado on suspicion of trespassing at another protest in Apple Valley.

On December 14, the entire group was arrested, with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department announcing in a press conference that Enamorado had been the target of a long-term investigation called “Operation Accountability.” San Bernardino Sheriff Shannon Discus called the group the “Victorville 8” and alleged that Enamorado had “manipulated videos” for click bait. He announced charges on all eight, with Enamorado facing a total of 16 charges, including false imprisonment, assault, and unlawful use of tear gas by a convicted felon. Discus said that the charges stemmed from a September 3 incident in Victorville, in which the defendants were said to have had a PepperBall gun, though no details were provided as to the nature of the alleged false imprisonment.

Enamorado (pictured center with megaphone) led the charge in calling for the arrest of Jeanne Umana by organizing a demonstration with hundreds of people shutting down Santa Barbara streets in September. | Credit: Don Brubaker

Enamorado’s lawyer, civil right attorney Christian Contreras, said on Monday following the court appearance that the charges against the “Justice 8,” as he chose to call them, were an example of a “clear political persecution case.”

“The Justice 8 are activists who advocate for the community,” Contreras said. “The alleged criminal acts in the case range from assembling in a public place to ‘disrupting a public meeting.’ San Bernardino County is criminalizing First Amendment activity. This is a playbook straight out of a third-world country.”

Contreras also criticized the judge’s decision to hold the group without bail during the holiday season.

“The crazy part is that even murders have a bail set, but here there’s a no-bail hold,” Contreras said. “This is deeply unconstitutional. It’s a deep violation. We will fight these charges and stand up for the Justice 8.”

Contreras said he would be filing an emergency appeal to have bail set, but as of Tuesday morning, all eight are still being held in custody.