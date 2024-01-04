Former Santa Barbara City College Football Star Pleads Guilty to Felony Assault

A former Santa Barbara City College running back who broke nearly every school record during his 2022 season and was recruited by several NCAA Division 1 football programs pleaded guilty this Tuesday to felony assault charges for his role in a four-on-one attack where the victim was kicked in the head, beaten with a bat, and threatened with a knife.

Brandon Tyree Smith was sentenced to 41 days in jail and two years of probation. Smith’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) said, “SBCC continues to feel deeply for the victim, his family, and friends. SBCC is aware of the former student’s verdicts and has no comment.”

On June 2, 2023 ― the same day Smith announced he had received a scholarship and committed to Oregon State University ― he went to a mutual friend’s home in the Forte Ranch condominium complex off Calle Real to buy and smoke marijuana, court records show.

Present were Smith, 21; former SBCC students Jude Hallal, 19, and Jordan Lopez, 20; and Goleta resident Michael Lee, 21. All were acquaintances of the victim, 21-year-old Reno resident Levi Potter.

Hallal invited Potter over to the home, and as soon as he arrived, he was set upon by the four men, the complaint reads. “The attack lasted approximately 10 minutes and Potter was unable to place all of the details in specific chronological order,” it says.

“However, Potter was able to say that Hallal placed him in a headlock and threw him to the ground. Smith punched Potter’s face numerous times. Lee used a baseball bat to strike Potter’s leg. Lee at one point had a knife and was pacing back and forth, seemingly prepared to use it against Potter.”

During the attack, the complaint says, the group talked about stealing Potter’s property. They removed his keys, wallet, and cell phone from his pockets. At one point, Potter rushed Lee, wrestled the knife from him, and managed to stab both Lee and Lopez. He then ran out a back door toward the pool area.

“Lopez chased Potter, grabbed him, and threw him to the ground,” court records state. “Lopez proceeded to stomp on Potter’s face. This was corroborated by several witnesses who were at the pool of the condominium complex.”

The four fled the scene before police arrived but they were apprehended soon after. Potter was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Smith denied any involvement in the planning or execution of the attack, and he insisted on his innocence in jail calls with his mother, who helped post his $200,000 bail. At court hearings, he was supported by a number of teammates and coaches.

Soon after the news of Smith’s arrest went public, however, Oregon State told reporters that Smith never officially signed with the team and would not be part of their program.

At the time of the incident, Smith was already out on bail in a separate domestic battery case, to which he also pleaded guilty on Tuesday. His probation terms therefore specifically include domestic violence interventions, said prosecutor Heather Trapnell.

Lopez, Hallal, and Lee pleaded guilty to felony assault charges, while Lopez and Lee admitted to a first-degree robbery charge as well. Both are strike offenses under California law.

The judge in the case has indicated she will sentence Lopez and Lee, who played larger roles in the attack on Potter, to a year in jail and five years of probation, with a suspended sentence of 13 years in prison should either violate probation. Their sentencing is scheduled for January 23.