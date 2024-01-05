Terry

There are all kinds of reasons staff might have a favorite animal here at Santa Barbara Humane; maybe they are really sweet, or really cute, or just tons of fun to be around. Well, Terry is a staff favorite, and here’s why: He’s awesome.

Terry is a smart, sweet, and incredibly charismatic one-year-old Belgian Malinois. He is happy, engaging, and eager to please. This beloved boy loves playing fetch and tug and spending time around his friends, be they human, canine, or feline!

Does Terry sound like your kind of dog? You can meet him at our Santa Barbara campus. We are open for walk-in adoptions from 12-4:30 PM every day of the week except Wednesdays.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.

Darwin

Here is a handsome male guinea-pig who longs for companionship and is putting his best paw forward to bring his new family to BUNS to meet him. Soon after coming to BUNS, Darwin lost his buddy, who had arrived in poor health and couldn’t be saved. We helped Darwin through this loss and he has regained his good outlook on life. He is obviously dressing for success and is ready to bond with a loving human or another guinea-pig, or both!

Skip the pet stores and breeders and come to BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) to meet lots of healthy, spayed/neutered and micro-chipped guinea pigs! BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5473 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Tues-Sun from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Go to www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.

Joe B. & Scott

These two lionhead brothers are under a year old, healthy, gorgeous, and well-bonded.They arrived at BUNS as part of a group of 15 lionheads, (aka Floofies) and have stuck together through thick and thin. Their fluffy coats are magnificent, especially when seen in a breeze. These boys are gentle and easy to handle. Come check out this super-cute pair and maybe take them home with you!

