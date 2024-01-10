Tonea’s Santa Barbara Spark

Tonea Songer has been working for our sales team for the past 11 years. And no one knows our city and community better than someone who spends every day working with our local businesses like Tonea!

What got you started at the Independent? Had you always wanted to work in sales?

I have worked in sales most of my life. I was a territory rep in California for a shampoo company out of Vancouver, Canada, before coming to the Indy, and I REALLY wanted to get off the road. Traveling that much can take its toll. I remember sitting at Hollister Brewing Company in Goleta, in late fall of 2012, reading the Independent, as I did every Thursday, and saw the job posting for an accountant executive. I thought to myself, “Why not!” I didn’t think there was any way I would get the job, as my media experience was limited, but interview experience is always good! And the rest is history.

How long have you been in Santa Barbara? What is this city’s biggest appeal for you?

I was born in L.A., grew up in Orange County. Went to UC Santa Barbara in September of 1992 and never went back. The first time I walked Shoreline Park, I knew I’d never leave. Beautiful small beachside community — what’s not to LOVE?

Tell me a bit about your job in sales. What is it like? Are there any sales tricks you can share?

Sales is all about relationships. Reaching out to people, building trust, and having a conversation about how to grow their business, that’s what we do. The best tricks I can share are to stay organized and stay connected with people. The rest just comes.

What are the parts of your job that have kept you with the Independent for 11 years?

The people at this paper and the culture we have created in this community is just special. There’s no other way to put it.

What are some of your personal favorite spots in Santa Barbara? What’s the best way to spend a weekend here?

A walk at Shoreline Park, the drive up APS above the Riviera, looking over the city. A perfect Saturday is a walk down State Street, and lunch at Benchmark. I’ve been eating there since it was State & A in the late ’90s. Every weekend is a vacation when you live in paradise.

What are some of your highlights from last year? Is there anything you’re excited to see in 2024?

The year 2023 was really the first year that life, both work and personal, REALLY started to feel “normal” after the pandemic. I had a good sales year for the first time since 2019, and it felt really good. A couple of goals around here for 2024 is to go to the Botanic Gardens. I know, I know. It’s insane to me! I’ve lived here 31 years, and live seven minutes from the Botanic Gardens and I’ve NEVER been there. Going to the Islands is on the 2024 list as well. I look at them every day from my deck and again, I have NEVER BEEN.