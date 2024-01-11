Port Hueneme Man Arrested in Goleta for Attempted Homicide, Assault with Attempt to Rape

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Port Hueneme man in Goleta on Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted and attempted to rape and kill someone earlier that morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies first responded to an incident at the Best Western South Coast in the 5600 block of Calle Real in Goleta at around 5:51 a.m. and subsequently launched an investigation and search for the suspect, 33-year-old Michael Nolan Medina of Port Hueneme.

With assistance from the Air Support Unit, deputies were able to locate Medina at around 3:30 p.m. that same day near Del Norte Drive and Glenn Annie Road and arrest him without incident. Medina was then booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted homicide, assault with intent to rape, false imprisonment, and criminal threats, with his bail set at $1 million.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.