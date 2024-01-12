Make a Reservation for Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks

With an abundant amount of restaurants to choose from in Santa Ynez Valley, the possibilities for exceptional dining experiences are endless, with everything available from prime steak to fresh local seafood, from classic Danish fare to internationally inspired cuisine.

At the 14th Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks, from January 21 to February 3, participating restaurants will offer special discounted rates ($30-$50) for a prix-fixe three-course menu. In addition, more than two dozen local wineries and tasting rooms are getting in on the fun by offering two-for-one tastings, special tasting flights, and discounts on bottle purchases.

Michelin-rated gems such as Bar Le Côte in Los Olivos, Bell’s in Los Alamos, and Coast Range and Peasants Feast in Solvang will be on this year’s Restaurant Weeks menu. Also participating are long-standing wine country favorites such as Hitching Post 2 in Buellton, Pico in Los Alamos, Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café, First & Oak in Solvang, and newer experiences such as Norman at Skyview Los Alamos, Vega Vineyard & Farm, and Whiskey ’N Rye, there is so much more to explore.

“Initially created for visitors, our annual Restaurant Weeks promotion has become a huge hit amongst the Santa Barbara County community,” says Shelby Sim, president and CEO of Visit the Santa Ynez Valley. “It’s an exciting time in an otherwise slow period and is also an opportunity for our hospitality workforce and residents to experience fine dining at a price point that works for them after the holidays.”

For the latest updates on Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks, including menus and participating restaurants, wineries, and tasting rooms, visit dinesyv.com or follow Visit the Santa Ynez Valley on Instagram.