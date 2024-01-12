Winston

Winston is a male 5-year-old, black and white pointer mix available for adoption at the Lompoc Animal Center. Winston weighs approximately 67 lbs. and is a mature, loyal, and gentle companion. Winston is obedient, with a friendly demeanor and impeccable manners, and the staff brags that he is a joy to be around. Whether you’re enjoying a leisurely walk through the neighborhood or seeking a friend for life, Winston excels on a leash and is always up for the journey.

Winston’s adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment, and health/wellness exam.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central in Lompoc. Stop by between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday or call (833) 422-8413 for more information about available animals throughout the County. The friendly staff will be happy to assist you. Are you looking for a different type of pet? Visit https://countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the local adoptable animals.

Want to help but aren’t ready to commit? Our adoptable animals, even those too young to adopt, are available for fostering. Visit https://www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster to apply.

To learn more about CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals in the Lompoc Valley, and our partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc or visit CAPA’s website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.

Tubbs

Say hello to Tubbs, the charming 1-year-old pitty mix who’s stealing hearts left and right! With a face like his, resistance is futile—trust us, we’ve tried!



Tubbs is a social butterfly, making friends with both humans and fellow canines. His enthusiasm can be a little contagious, especially when he’s excited and ready to play. While Tubbs doesn’t mean any harm, his zest for life might be a bit much for the little peoples.



This playful pooch is a happy-go-lucky dude with a heart full of love to share. If you’re looking for a great guy with oodles of potential, Tubbs is your man!



Don’t let this bundle of joy slip away. Tubbs is ready for a forever home where he can spread joy and bring endless smiles. Adopt Tubbs and embark on a journey of laughter, love, and pawsome adventures! Apply today syvhumane.org!