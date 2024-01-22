Isla Vista Favorites I.V. Bagel Café and I.V. Pizza Pub Earn Spoon University Honors

Right in the heart of Isla Vista lies two of UCSB’s favorite grub spots: I.V. Bagel Café and I.V. Pizza Pub, both owned by a local, Doron Friedman. Whether it’s to settle a hungover stomach on Sunday morning, fuel up before class, or grab a beer and watch the game, Friedman’s establishments not only serve as the perfect backdrop for making memories with friends, but they also serve delicious food. Friedman is proud that his consistent commitment to quality and to the community have earned Bagel Café a place on Spoon University’s lists of The Best College Town Breakfast Spots and Pizza Pub a place on The Best College Town Pizzerias (other local mentions were Cajé Coffee Roasters and Zocalo, a Mexican restaurant).

Bagel Café has been an I.V. staple for more than three decades since Friedman opened its doors when he was just 21. “We have students from 25 years ago who come to the Bagel Café every time they are in Santa Barbara and tell their stories about their days eating breakfast after a fun night of partying,” Friedman said. Bagel Café’s traditional East Coast kosher bagels are handcrafted and baked fresh daily, setting them apart in “an era where convenience often trumps tradition,” and allowing them to stand the test of time, according to a press release.

Although Pizza Pub is rather new on the scene, it has quickly become an essential in IV for its unique flavor combinations and inviting atmosphere. With the intent to support the community after Pizza My Heart sadly closed, Friedman acquired the company, retaining its employees to ensure that students wouldn’t lose their beloved New York–style pizza joint. Decked out with big-screen TVs and a wide selection of beers on tap, IV Pizza Pub is a sports fan’s paradise.

At Bagel Café, the Super Emma is a fan favorite, with pesto cream cheese, avocado, lemon pepper, sprouts, and cheddar cheese smeared between a bagel of choice. Friedman’s personal favorite, though, is the Hampton: nova lox, tomatoes, red onions, and lemon pepper on a Galaxy everything bagel.

As for I.V. Pizza pub, “I personally love our simple but tasty Pesto Pizza made with our homemade sauce, and my wife loves the Chicken Bacon Deluxe,” said Friedman, but the most popular slice is the Big Sur, featuring a classic pizza sauce, roasted garlic, pepperoni, sausage, portobello mushroom, herbs, and green onion all on hand-tossed crust served with a side of pesto ranch.

After a particularly rough year and a half, with the price of eggs and dairy tripling and flour doubling, it was an uplifting honor for Friendman’s hard work and passion to be recognized by Spoon University. “Winning the award makes us feel great that we didn’t compromise on quality and quantity or increase our prices to make up for the increased costs,” he said.